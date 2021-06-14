Man with ‘horrendous record’ live streamed himself on Facebook as he destroyed Derry flat

A ‘violent man’ who live streamed himself destroying a city centre flat in Derry has been handed a six months prison sentence.

Daniel Cooper, 25, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage on April 8, 2021.

On the date in question the defendant damaged a smart TV, doors, a fire extinguisher, wardrobe, sofa bed, TV bracket, internet router and walls at a flat in Kennedy Place.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said that around 2.29am a woman reported that Cooper was ‘smashing up her flat’

The defendant, whose address was given as Devenish Driver in Newtownabbey, was invited to the flat when he became ‘irate’.

Fearful of what might happen the flat occupant left and went to a friend’s house.

While there, a live stream appeared on Facebook and she watched as Cooper ‘destroyed’ the property.

Police observed footage of the defendant throwing a fire extinguisher across a room and noted that the flat was in ‘disarray’.

The court heard that £6,500 worth of damage was caused.

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill said his client deserves credit for entering a guilty plea.

He added that Cooper is ‘not without his difficulties’. On April 8 another male was encouraging him to drink spirits, and ‘the case ended the way it did when he drinks spirits - he became nasty and violent.’

Mr O’Neill submitted that his client’s actions ‘came at a cost’, but he asked the judge to bear in mind that Cooper has nothing else pending before the courts and has qualifications that he wants to put to use.

Deputy District Judge McStay gave credit for the 25-year-old’s guilty plea.

He said Cooper has a ‘horrendous’ criminal record and is a man who engages in ‘wanton violence and damage’ when drinking alcohol.

“It was a huge amount of damage,” Judge McStay said, “and it will have to be an immediate custodial sentence.”