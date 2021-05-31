Plans for a new one-way traffic system in part of Derry's city centre have been delayed

Plans to introduce a one-way traffic system in part of Derry's city centre have been delayed, it can be revealed today.

In March, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced a raft of new measures in a bid to improve facilities for pedestrians and increase public space in the city centre.

The measures included the introduction of a one-way system from Carlisle Road, through Ferryquay Gate into The Diamond.

It was stated in March that the new traffic system would be operational from April.

However, it has still not begun.

When contacted by the Derry News about the delay, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it was anticipated that the scheme would now commence in 'early June'.

“The Department and Derry City and Strabane District Council continue to work collaboratively to implement measures to help better share street space in the city centre in preparation for the relaxation of the Covid restrictions and an increase in pedestrian numbers.

“It is planned to introduce a one way system in Ferryquay Street as a temporary intervention and introduce a priority system at Shipquay Gate to provide safer pedestrian access at this busy location.

“The work is anticipated to commence in early June.”

A spokesperson for the local council also confirmed that the traffic measure are expected to commence in early June and added that the council is 'working closely with the Department and contractors in bringing this forward'.

“Further information in relation to the planned works and impact on traffic in the city centre will be communicated to the public in advance,” the council spokesperson added.

It is planned that the one-way system at Ferryquay Street will be in place for 18 months.

A review on its impact will then be made.

As well as the Ferryquay Street plans, the new measures put forward also include the removal of the existing parking area at the quadrant outside the former Austin’s department store in the Diamond.

A priority system for traffic is also to be introduced at Shipquay Gate which will allow a new footway to be created under this historic gate.

New spaces are also to be created on Bishop Street to facilitate outdoor trading opportunities for café-type businesses.

The scheme has been agreed in partnership with the council as part of the Covid recovery process.

Speaking in March when she announced the planned measures for Derry's city centre, Mrs Mallon said: “The Covid pandemic has brought many changes to how we conduct our daily lives and as we move towards a recovery phase I want to play my part in the transformation that our society deserves.

"This means creating a greener, cleaner more sustainable environment with less reliance on motor vehicles and a renewed focus on those who wish to walk, wheel and cycle.

"Once completed these measures will transform the Derry cityscape, providing safe spaces for all who work and live there to meet, shop and travel.

“I am also committed to working with other local councils, stakeholders and local people so that we can shape our future together and deliver similar changes across our villages, towns and cities.”