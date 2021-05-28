Court told Derry man with 'no training' was producing and selling illegal CBD products

A Derry man accused of running a CBD business in the city from which he produced and sold cannabis products has been granted bail.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that the defendant has been making and selling the items, which are mixed with other ingredients including the anaesthetic, benzocaine, without any formal training.

The defendant was granted anonymity because of the nature of the alleged offences and the threat posed by paramilitaries.

He faces 18 charges including importing, possessing, producing and being concerned in the supply of Class B drug cannabis between February 25 and May 27.

And is further charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a taser, and encouraging an offence to be committed by possessing benzocaine on February 25, 2021.

The court heard that he owned a CBD business in the city where CBD flowers were sold.

Police searched his business premises where around £10,500 worth of herbal cannabis was found, a small amount of cocaine and a number of CBD products, according to police.

At his address more herbal cannabis and CBD products were seized.

A police officer said the business opened in 2020 when the defendant began buying CBD flowers from EU countries which was used to make tablets, capsules and oils.

She said the defendant believed it was legal as long as the psychoactive element, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), fell below 0.2 per cent.

Police told him that it was illegal and it was believed that he would stop.

However, the PSNI officer said advertisements were again placed online for the products.

Another search was carried out during which 45g of herbal cannabis was found along with evidence of making oils and capsules.

The accused answered police bail on May 27 and while at the police station produced an envelope containing 7g of herbal cannabis.

He told officers that he drives to Galway to purchase CBD flowers and was selling products online.

Objecting to bail, the police officer said despite warnings the defendant continued to buy, make and sell products.

“He believes the law in the UK is wrong and the EU one is right,” she explained.

“When making these products he’s using all sorts of concoctions, adding benzocaine and CBD isolate, then selling it to the public.

“He has no training or medical expertise.”

She added that during police interview he told officers he would continue to buy cannabis.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client has no previous convictions whatsoever, has a steady address and voluntarily attended the police station to answer bail.

Bringing cannabis to the police station, Mr MacDermott added, shows his lack of guile and that reality hadn’t set in.

The defence solicitor said the business has now ceased but his client accepts taking cannabis for his own personal use.

He asked the court to give his client one more chance as the case could take at least a year and may go before the Crown Court.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he’s aware that some CBD products are legal which don’t contain the hallucinogenic compound.

Asked if his client’s contained illegal levels of THC, Mr MacDermott accepted that it was ‘wrong’ and described the defendant as ‘no criminal mastermind’.

Judge McElholm said the accused has to realise he can’t continue with this and suggested that if it’s not illegal in other countries the defendant could relocate.

“There is a public health and safety concern here. People think they are buying an item that doesn’t contain any illegal products and in essence are not getting the product that they want.

“People are entitled to know what they are putting in to their bodies and to know whether he is misleading them,” he added.

The defendant was warned that any breach will result in him being immediately remanded into custody.

He was granted his own bail of £500 with conditions including a prohibition on drugs and a curfew of 11pm-7am.

His case will appear before the court again on June 24.