Two more areas in Derry are to get Irish street signs after residents support the proposals

Two more areas in Derry are to get Irish street signs.

Applications were recently made for new bilingual street signs at Ballynagard Close and Elmvale.

Once an application is made to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the council then writes to the residents in the streets to find out their views on the street sign application.

Previously, from those who reply to the council's correspondence, a minimum of 67% of respondents had to support the new street sign proposal for it to be granted.

However, in January of this year, the council agreed to reduce this threshold to 15%.

The applications for new street signs at Ballynagard Close and Elmvale, however, were all based on the previous threshold.

In relation to Ballynagard Close, a total of 13 households were contacted in relation to the application.

Of these households, four responded to the council.

Three of the occupants who responded were in favour of the bilingual street sign, while one was against it.

Therefore, this represents 75% of residents who responded being in support on the proposed new street sign.

At Elmvale, 159 households were contacted by the council.

Of these, responses were received back from 76 households.

A total of 92% of the Elmvale households who responded were in support of the new street sign, with 8% opposed to it.

As a result, new bilingual street signs will now be erected by the council at both Ballynagard Close and Elmvale.

January's decision by the council to reduce the bilingual street sign threshold from 67% to 15% was criticised by unionist councillors.

They described it as a 'backwards' step for cross community relations in the local area.

However, those who backed the decision said it would promote equality within local communities.