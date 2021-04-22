New Derry businesses prove there is life after lockdown

Local entrepreneurs are proving that there is life after the Covid-19 pandemic by opening exciting new businesses in the city.

The past year has been one of the toughest ever experienced by business owners with a number of high-street giants collapsing and others on the brink.

NI is in the midst of a recession, but the outlook isn’t all bleak.

A number of individuals have taken the brave step of opening new premises. They are optimistic about the future and keen to show that independent businesses can still thrive.

Springing up across the town are a new hairdressing salon, an ice-cream parlour and a menswear shop.

Between them they have experience, an intimate knowledge of their fields and youthful exuberance.

The Derry News spoke to three small-business owners who are setting up shop as we emerge from the biggest global pandemic in a century. In their own way they are each defying the odds.

Paul Martin Menswear Co., Greenhaw Road

Owner Paul Cooley (above with wife Linda) has overcome health issues in the past year when, along with his wife, he was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19.

Although the idea of opening his own business has been brewing for some time, the family’s health scare accelerated those plans.

“My experiences during the pandemic have definitely given me the courage to go and achieve any dreams that I had,” he says.

“Myself and my wife were extremely unwell due to Covid. I spent a period of time in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) at Altnagelvin.

“I can see the devastation that the pandemic has caused and it would bring a tear to your eye.

“We owe everything to the staff at the hospital, there were times that it looked very dark, but they pushed me on and got me back on my feet.”

With conviction, he continues: “I can’t have any more regrets, life is very short and the last year has taught us that.

“You need to grab it with both hands and try to achieve your dreams.”

Paul’s family history is steeped in the menswear industry. His grandfather owned Fitzpatrick Sports, his father Martin – who is honoured in the shop name - had a long successful retail career at Austin’s department store, Burton’s menswear and Topshop.

Following in their footsteps, Paul has worked in retail for 20 years in stores including Yellow Moon and CityMan – where he spent the past 10 years.

He says: “Retail and menswear is all we have known in my family. Hopefully now the time is right to put my experiences I’ve learnt from my family and retailers I have worked for into practice to benefit my own business.”

The store will cater for young cutting-edge fashion and the older discerning gentleman with an emphasis on local suppliers.

“We’re delighted to announce that we’ll be working alongside former Irish rugby player Tommy Bowe. We’ll be the official stockist of his clothing range XV Kings.”

Paul will also be venturing into the wedding market to offer affordable packages.

The store will open as soon as non- essential retail restrictions are lifted on April 30.

“We’ll go full throttle, try our very best and look forward to welcoming the public,” he concludes.

Donna VIP - Hair & Beauty Studio, Carlisle Road

“We’re opening now on Friday, I’m buzzing, it’s so great to be back into the swing of things,” says Donna Wilson Scott Hegarty.

The Derry woman has been immersed in the hairdressing industry for 35 years.

For her, the pandemic acted as an opportunity to reset. As project manager she has endeavoured to see the salon of her dreams come to fruition.

“The design is all based on legendary Hollywood females, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly…it’s looking really lovely, very glam and something that’s never really been touched upon in Derry,” an upbeat Donna explains.

“I have another unit underneath that I’m looking to develop into a beauticians but that will be further down the line.”

Donna is eager to get back to work for her own mental well-being and that of her loyal clients.

“Hairdressers and beauticians should’ve been seen as part of essential services for people’s mental health because I have seen how important it is to my customers,” she says.

The Derry woman recognised that it has been a ‘tough’ year for colleagues and all workers in close contact industries.

For now, staff and customers will have to adhere to Covid safety measures but in time she is hopeful of a return to normality.

Donna says: “I’m just hoping that with the rollout of the vaccine, everybody gets back on their feet and we can lose a couple of restrictions in the salon.

“Because you want to be able to offer refreshments, that’s all part of the hairdressing experience.

“People need to see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The businesswoman has been inundated with appointments for over 200 clients from Derry, Donegal and further afield. She is fully booked until the end of May.

She adds: “When people come in I like it to feel like a breath of fresh air. It’s not just about a hair cut and colour, they’re getting a nice ambience and I want them to leave feeling good about themselves and uplifted.”

ANDIAMO, Spencer Road

The business name translates as, ‘Let’s Go’, in Italian. Omagh native Rory McLaughlin opened his doors on April 1 and is eager to welcome the wider Derry public into his shop.

He is a bespoke artisan ice-cream manufacturer who has trained at Loughry Campus – a College which educates students to ensure they meet the needs of the food industry.

Rory then spent a year in New Zealand milking cows. He therefore knows the meaning of the gastronomic phrase, ‘from field to fork’…or spoon in his case.

Experience gained as a sales and promotions manager for an ice cream manufacturer in Newtownards will also stand him in good stead.

“Within that role I was making it, putting it in the freezer, taking it out and putting it into a freezer van and delivering it. The whole lot including marketing and social media,” he explains.

The 26-year-old has been welcomed by his neighbours on Spencer Road, including Nonna’s who greeted him with a freshly baked pizza.

His vision is for customers to be able to see ice cream being made in shop.

“With a few years of experience, having milked cows, tried different varieties, I’m keen to show people my own style of ice cream,” he says.

He is however aware that everyone has their own tastes as evidenced by the popularity of bubblegum ice cream with customers young and old.

“What I very much like to make is something that is local, Irish made. Where possible manufactured with raw materials that are coming from the island – a local artisan ice cream that is made in front of your eyes.”

Research has given Rory confidence that he can make the business a success.

“I do think there is a space in the market for a price-competitive artisan, zero food miles product.

“My own lot think I’m mad because I’m doing a part-time Master’s degree.

“People are while happy to see something independent opening on Spencer Road.”

Rory has exciting plans mapped out for the future which will be revealed in due course.

With that new customers arrived at the door and he was off to treat them to some hand-made ice cream.