Man avoids jail after assaulting police officers

A man who assaulted police officers and spat around a police vehicle has been given a suspended prison sentence, at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Joseph Harkin, 58, of no fixed abode in the city, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting and resisting police officers and criminal damage which were committed on March 16, 2021.

Outlining the details of the case, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said police attended an incident on the date in question and as the defendant was being arrested he ‘grappled’ with officers.

A PSNI vehicle had to be pulled over to restrain the defendant.

Handcuffs were placed on the 58-year-old at which point he lashed out grazing a police officer’s face.

While being restrained he also spat on police officers and over car seats.

As he was removed from the vehicle he kicked an officer in the chest and continued to resist while limb restraints were being applied, the PPS representative added.

The court was told that the cost of cleaning the vehicle was £73.50.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman said his client has reached the stage where immediate custody is normally imposed for offences.

Harkin had already spent one month in custody, he explained.

The court heard that a bail address was now available to the defendant with his sister who is in poor health.

Mr Chapman said his client is anxious to get out to see his sibling and to ‘help her through a difficult period’.

Alcohol has been a significant factor in Harkin’s offending, he added, and resulted in court appearances on ‘many occasions’.

Defence counsel questioned whether another prison sentence is the answer and suggested that a suspended sentence could be left hanging over him.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said the court dealt with the defendant on March 11 and he committed these offences on March 16 which ‘doesn’t give the court very much faith’.

She described as ‘very poor’ Harkin’s record and the latest assaults on police as ‘despicable’.

A four months prison sentence was imposed, which was suspended for two years, and the defendant was ordered to pay compensation for the cost of cleaning a police vehicle.