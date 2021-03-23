Man charged in connection with ‘pipe bomb incidents’ in Derry

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A man charged with making explosives in connection with three pipe bomb incidents has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court.
Noel Logan, 33, of Nelson Drive in the Waterside area of the city, has been charged with three counts of making explosives with intent to endanger lives and three counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger lives.
The charges relate to alleged offences committed between August 1, 2017 and September 4, 2019.
A bail application that was scheduled for March 22 was set aside because an address proffered by his sister had since been withdrawn as she is ‘no longer content for him to stay’.
Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said the charges relate to three incidents in which pipe bombs were left at addresses.
He said evidence in respect of the defendant relates to ‘DNA linkage’.
Mr Shiels asked the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to outline progress with the case file.
A PPS representative said forensics is due on May 19 and a full file will be submitted ‘some time after’.
In response, Mr Shiels said that he had already been served with a forensics report and enquired as to whether there was additional forensic evidence.
The public prosecutor informed him that it relates to the second device found at Bonds Place.
The PPS decided to ‘review’ the incident to see if any work could be carried out.
Logan’s case was adjourned to a court sitting on April 19.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.