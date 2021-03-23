Man charged in connection with ‘pipe bomb incidents’ in Derry

A man charged with making explosives in connection with three pipe bomb incidents has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court.

Noel Logan, 33, of Nelson Drive in the Waterside area of the city, has been charged with three counts of making explosives with intent to endanger lives and three counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger lives.

The charges relate to alleged offences committed between August 1, 2017 and September 4, 2019.

A bail application that was scheduled for March 22 was set aside because an address proffered by his sister had since been withdrawn as she is ‘no longer content for him to stay’.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels said the charges relate to three incidents in which pipe bombs were left at addresses.

He said evidence in respect of the defendant relates to ‘DNA linkage’.

Mr Shiels asked the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to outline progress with the case file.

A PPS representative said forensics is due on May 19 and a full file will be submitted ‘some time after’.

In response, Mr Shiels said that he had already been served with a forensics report and enquired as to whether there was additional forensic evidence.

The public prosecutor informed him that it relates to the second device found at Bonds Place.

The PPS decided to ‘review’ the incident to see if any work could be carried out.

Logan’s case was adjourned to a court sitting on April 19.