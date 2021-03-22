Jailed for ‘outrageous’ thefts from church and housemate

A man who stole church donations in Derry amongst a series of dishonest offences has been jailed for ten months.

Joseph McCloskey, 23, pleaded guilty to four different sets of charges spanning from May 2019 to January 2021.

He was charged with taking a vehicle without authority, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified on May 27, 2019.

McCloskey admitted stealing items from Marks & Spencer on December 27, 2019.

Further offences of theft and fraud by false representation were committed on February 22 and March 3, 2020.

And he was further charged with four counts of theft, two counts of attempted theft and going equipped for theft between December 11, 2020 and January 21, 2021.

The court head that the defendant, whose address was given as Ranaghan Road in Maghera, had a pre-sentence probation report.

Outlining the facts, a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said that on May 27, 2019, police received a report of a Renault Clio being taken from a breakers yard in Maghera.

The injured party said he had originally bought the vehicle from the defendant for £70 and didn’t give him permission to drive it.

He was eventually stopped on the Limavady Road in Derry where he was arrested and made admissions.

On December 27, 2019, McCloskey stole four bottles of women’s perfume and a wreath to the value of £74 or thereabouts belonging to Marks and Spencer.

Security stopped him from leaving the store. He apologised when arrested.

On December 11, 2020, CCTV showed that donations were stolen from St Eugene’s Cathedral at 9.18am and again at 10.50am in the morning.

The defendant had a metal ruler with sticky tape which he put in a collection box. On the first attempt he was successful, the PPS representative said, while it was unclear on the second attempt.

He also had a wooden rod with Blu Tack at the end, a screwdriver with magnet at the end and four pairs of tweezers for use in the course of or in connection with any burglary or theft

On January 21, 2021, McCloskey was arrested by police for going equipped for theft when they found three empty donation envelopes on his person.

One was from the St Eugene’s Cathedral and two from Long Tower, according to a PPS representative.

Police traced the three donors who had given £20, £10 and £5 to the church – two were pensioners.

During police interview he made no comment.

A man attended Strand Road Police Station on March 3, 2020, to say that McCloskey had been staying with him for six weeks when he noticed his passport and bank card had gone missing.

The injured party found his passport amongst clothes belonging to the defendant and a letter addressed to the victim from the Housing Executive.

When the complainant attempted to withdraw £388 in benefits from his bank he was told the money had been transferred to an account under McCloskey’s name.

The defendant claimed that it must have been an administrative error.

The bank card was not recovered.

The court heard that the 23-year-old has a relevant record.

Defence barrister Liam McStay said his client’s pre-sentence report gives some structure to the events.

He explained that McCloskey’s first entry on his criminal record resulted in a Crown Court prison sentence.

Another series of offences were dealt with ‘sympathetically’ by the Crown Court, he added.

Despite his offending history and ‘outrageous’ thefts from the church, the defendant’s family remain ‘supportive’.

Mr McStay said his client was in breach of a suspended sentence and is not suitable for a community order.

He asked the judge to take the principle of totality into account.

Deputy District Judge Marshall described as ‘mean and nasty’ the offences against the church.

She said older people were the victims, who may well have donated some of their pension, and he did it on more than one occasion.

Judge Marshall said she was ‘sceptical’ that he had stolen four bottles of perfume as a ‘gift’ to someone.

The principle of totality and an early guilty plea were taken into account.

After a four months suspended sentence was activated, McCloskey was sentenced to a total of 10 months in prison.