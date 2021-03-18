Man avoids jail after attacking delivery driver with pepper spray in Derry

A man who attacked a delivery driver with pepper spray in Derry has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Richard Fagan, 28, whose addresses were given as Mulberry Avenue in Buncrana and Camus Park in Strabane, was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, namely pepper spray, two counts of common assault and possessing an article with a knife on February 20, 2020.

He was further charged with disorderly behaviour at Bank Place in Derry and possession of Class B drug Mephedrone on March 17, 2015.

The court heard that a lorry driver was parked on Upper Magazine Street while delivering alcohol to a city centre hotel.

The driver noticed a male, Fagan, acting suspiciously and got into the lorry as if he was finished.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said that as he was driving away the defendant ran up to side of the lorry and ‘sprayed pepper spray into his mouth’.

The court was told that the injured party captured footage of Fagan on his phone.

Police searched for the 28-year-old and while they were away he returned and told the victim that he had a knife.

He was subsequently located on Shipquay Street.

CS spray was used to ‘subdue’ the defendant.

He was arrested and charged. During police interview Fagan said he had been drinking for days and didn’t remember anything that happened.

A PPS representative said the second assault charge was of a technical nature ‘because he had a knife’.

Fagan had no previous criminal record.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman asked the judge to take into account the passage of time and submitted that both cases were ‘influenced by alcohol’.

He said Fagan has now stopped drinking and is in employment.

Mr Chapman accepted that the offences passed the custody threshold but urged the judge to impose a suspended sentence and to recognise that he had no previous record.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers described as ‘quite horrifying and violent’ the video footage of the incident.

Judge Ievers added that it is of some considerable vintage and he deserves credit for pleading guilty.

The seriousness of the offences, she said, would have to be marked by consecutive sentences.

Fagan was sentenced to a total of six months in prison, suspended for two years.

The judge said that quite often this type of offending would be heard before the Crown Court.

He was advised that if he stays out of trouble that will be the end of the matter, but if he comes before the court for further offences - particularly those of the same nature - then he could have the six months imposed on top of any new sentence.