£1.2 billion Derry to Dublin road project faces further delays

A major road project aimed at opening up the North West and addressing decades of regional imbalance has once again been delayed.

Northern Ireland’s biggest ever road project was first mooted in 2007 but has been plagued by funding issues and legal challenges.

In the New Decade, New Approach document which helped restore government in NI, the UK and Irish governments vowed to provide increased funding for the A5 and A6 roads.

The A5 represents a significant link in plans to improve road infrastructure between Derry and Dublin with road improvements through Strabane, Omagh and Aughnacloy.

Reports specify that it will cost £1.2bn, making it the single biggest roads scheme ever envisaged in the country.

Today's news comes after Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon published the report on the proceedings of the inquiry from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) into the scheme.

She says it has been delayed for new assessments on flood risk and possible alternatives.

The PAC report found that the scheme would have large beneficial effects on journey times and on economic competitiveness; and that it would have significant beneficial effects on road safety, on North/South links and on the balancing of regional infrastructure provision.

However, it also found that Phase 3 of the scheme (Ballygawley to south of Aughnacloy) offers 'no significant benefits and

represents overprovision'.

The report states: "I have found that the scheme would have large adverse effects on climate, on the landscape and on certain local communities; and that it would have significant adverse effects on the cultural heritage."

It adds: "It would interfere with rights and freedoms guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights, namely the right to respect for private and family life and the right to the peaceful enjoyment of possessions.

"These are, however, qualified rights and interferences may be justifiable provided it is shown that there is a compelling case in the public interest."

In a letter shared by Sinn Féin MLA for Foyle Martin Anderson, the Chairperson at the Infrastructure Minister says a public inquiry will be reopened and after further representations it expects to be furnished with a 'final report later in 2022'.

Reacting to the news, Martin Anderson said: "This delay to A5 announced by Infrastructure Minister Mallon is shocking and is a blow for the entire north west particularly Derry and Strabane.

"The A5 is needed to tackle regional inequality transform the economic fortunes of the north west and improve road safety for the whole region."

FLAGSHIP PROJECT

Speaking today, Minister Mallon said: "The A5 is an absolute priority for me as a strategic road. It will open up connectivity in the North West and the rest of our island, ensure safer travel for communities and deliver opportunities for our local economy.

"I know this project has been long awaited and I am determined as Minister to see it progress through the statutory process as quickly as possible, ensuring the project is delivered properly for citizens and our wider environment.”

Commenting on the Interim PAC report, the Minister added: “I would like to thank the Commissioner for the efficient manner in which he held the Inquiry over the course of seven days in February and March 2020.

"The Inquiry dealt with a number of key themes and issues relating to the Environmental Statement Addendum which had been published by the Department in 2019. After careful consideration of the PAC Interim Report and having taken legal advice, I have, today, published the Report.

“I have accepted the Commissioner’s key recommendation regarding the preparation of and consultation on further documents on the important topics of flood risk and the consideration of alternatives to the proposed scheme.

"As such, I have asked officials to prepare a further addendum to the Environmental Statement (ESA) for consultation in early autumn. I have also today published the Department’s formal response to all the recommendations made by the PAC and this is in the form of an Interim Departmental Statement."

She added: “While I anticipate this approach will lead to the re-opening of the public inquiry, as recommended by the PAC, early next year, it will enable it to consider further public representations made on the two key topics of flood risk and scheme alternatives and prepare its final report.

"This, in turn, will allow a decision on the next steps for this important transformative scheme.

“Further consultation will be undertaken under the Habitats Regulations of a number of Reports of Information to Inform an Appropriate Assessment relating to the likely impacts of the A5 scheme upon Special Protection Areas (SPAs), Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) and Ramsar sites.

“I would once again re-iterate my commitment to the A5WTC flagship project, which is of significant strategic importance to the North West region and our wider island, helping to tackle regional imbalance, improving the economy, job prospects and prosperity, connecting communities and improving road safety.”

The PAC Interim Report and Interim Departmental Statement on the A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) Dual Carriageway scheme are available on the following link: https://www.a5wtc.com/Publication-of-the-PAC-Interim-Report-and-the-Interim-Departmental-Statement