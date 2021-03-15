Contact

Judge extends Soldier F anonymity order at Derry courthouse

Bloody Sunday families wishing to hear proceedings may be accommodated at a local community centre tomorrow

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry courthouse.

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

An anonymity order granted in favour of a British soldier charged with murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday has been extended at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

As a Committal Hearing got underway, District Judge Ted Magill also said the court will explore the possibility of Bloody Sunday families watching court proceedings at a community centre in the city from tomorrow.

An ex-paratrooper known as Soldier F is charged with murdering Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972.

He's further charged with attempting to murder Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn, as well as attempting to murder a number of persons unknown.

An application was lodged previously for Soldier F’s anonymity to be lifted.

Addressing that application, Judge Magill said: “The situation is that Judge McElholm granted an anonymity order some time ago.

“I have decided an anonymity order will continue.”

The judge went on to say that he has received a ‘substantial bundle of submissions’ which will be considered. 

He added that the anonymity order can be revisited.

Judge Magill also banned the press from reporting the opening statements or any witness testimony for legal reasons.

The court heard that it was possible for some of the Bloody Sunday families to attend today but that won’t be possible tomorrow.

The District Judge was asked whether families could be accommodated when the hearing proceeds.

Judge Magill said he wants as many people as possible to be able to hear proceedings, ‘most importantly’ the relatives of the deceased, injured and the accused.

He added that a notification had just been received from Madden and Finucane Solicitors which suggested a video link could be set-up at a community centre in Derry.

The judge said he felt uneasy about people tuning in from home because the court would have ‘absolutely no control and it would be too easy to contravene the law’.

Madden and Finucane would have to provide assurances, he said, that there will be no breach of laws or regulations as it would be ‘impossible for the court service to furnish personnel’.

Judge Magill concluded: “I will be relying on the integrity and bona fides of those at the centre.

“If I can be satisfied there will be no difficulties I will do anything I can to oblige.

“By all means set it up for tomorrow.  I don’t want to say no, if I can be satisfied I will be happy to do so.”

The hearing will continue tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

