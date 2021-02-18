Derry City and Strabane District Council spent £2.7m on 'exit packages' for 23 employees in the last two years

Derry's council has spent almost £2.7 million on 'exit packages' for 23 employees in the last two years, it can be revealed today.

That works out at an average of £117,000 per employee.

Of the 23 redundancies at Derry City and Strabane District Council in the last two years, only one was compulsory.

All the others were voluntary, with a significant number of senior management staff leaving the local authority.

The figures for the redundancy packages are outlined in the council's Annual Governance Statement for 2019/2020.

In the financial 2019/20 year, which covers the period from April 2019 to March 2020, six council employees took voluntary redundancy.

The exact figure received by each person in relation to their 'exit package' is not listed. Instead, the amounts are broken down into cost bands.

Last year, one employee received an 'exit package' in the cost band of £40,001 to £60,000.

A further three members of the council's staff received packages in the £100,001 to £150,000 band.

The total for these three packages is recorded as £408,000 which means that the employees received an average payout of £136,000 each.

The remaining two employees who took voluntary redundancy last year received packages in the £150,001 to £200,000 cost band.

The total cost of these two packages is listed as £363,000.

This means that the two employees received an average payout of £181,500.

The governance statement also includes details of the council's 'exit packages' for employees in 2018/19.

In that year, there was one compulsory redundancy and 16 voluntary redundancies.

The employee who left due to the compulsory redundancy and one other staff member each received exit packages in the £0 to £20,000 cost band.

One person received an exit package in the £20,001 to £40,000 band, while another received a package in the £60,0001 to £80,000 band.

In 2018/19, two of the council employees who left on voluntary redundancy received packages in the £80,001 to £100,000 band.

The total given for these two payouts is £191,000 which means the employees received an average payout of £95,500 each.

A further seven council employees received 'exit packages' in 2018/19 in the £100,001 to £150,000 cost band.

The total given for these payouts is £895,000 which means that the seven employees received an average package of £128,000 each.

The remaining four council employees who left through voluntary redundancy in 2018/19 received exit packages in the £150,001 to £200,000 cost band.

The total given for these four packages is £690,000 which means that the four council employees received an average of £172,000 each.

The total cost of the exit packages to the local council in the past two years is £2,694,000.