'Scabies outbreak' at Strand Road Police Station in Derry

Contact
The PSNI has confirmed that a detainee had an 'infectious skin condition' after it was indicated that there was a 'scabies outbreak' at Strand Road Police Station yesterday.
At Derry Magistrate's Court defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that there may have been difficulties connecting with the local police station because staff were dealing with a 'scabies outbreak'.
When asked to confirm if there had been such an incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: "A detained person was found to have an infectious skin condition and usual procedures were followed.
"The cell in question was closed for a deep clean and is now back in use."
The NHS advises that scabies is common and anyone can get it.
It is 'very infectious', but it can take up to 8 weeks for the rash to appear.
The symptoms of scabies are: intense itching, especially at night, a raised rash or spots.
The NHS website states: "Tiny mites lay eggs in the skin, leaving lines with a dot at one end.
"The rash can appear anywhere, but it often starts between the fingers.
"The rash may then spread and turn into tiny spots. It should be treated quickly to stop it spreading.
"The scabies rash usually spreads across the whole body, apart from the head.
"However, older people, young children and those with a weakened immune system may develop a rash on their head and neck."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.