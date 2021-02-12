Man arrested during ongoing police search in the Creggan area of Derry

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, with support from local district police officers, have today conducted a search in Creggan area of Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into what they say is violent dissident republican activity.

A PSNI spokesperson said a 43-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The spokesperson said that the police investigation is ongoing.