Derry man accused of drug dealing says anonymity order will ‘make no difference’

A Derry man accused of supplying drugs has decided against applying for anonymity believing that reporting his name will ‘make no difference’.

Michael Murray, 33, whose address was given as Carlisle Road in the city, faces eleven drugs-related charges.

Those include being concerned in the supply of Class A drug cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of Class B drug cannabis, possession of Class C drug pregabalin, possession of Class C drug diazepam and offering to supply those drugs on November 28, 2020.

In addition, he is charged with offering to supply cocaine, pregabalin and diazepam on February 3, 2021.

Because of the threat posed by paramilitaries, defendants accused of drugs offences are often given anonymity at Bishop Street Courthouse.

The court heard that Murray had been granted an interim anonymity order by the court last week and this case was put in to this week for further information.

Representing the court, a defence barrister said his client is ‘fairly neutral’ on the application.

Threats have been made in the past, he said, but Murray ‘doesn’t feel they are live and doesn’t feel the reporting of his name will make any difference’.

He added that Murray made ‘full admissions’ to dealing drugs during police interview.

“We are not pushing the court to extend the restriction on reporting because he doesn’t instruct us to do so,” the defence barrister said.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she was not going to extend the order.

Police objected to the defendant returning to an address at Carlisle Road and his defence barrister said he would need to be released to secure accommodation through the Housing Executive.

Judge Ievers acknowledged that it is ‘frustrating’ but said she could not grant bail at this time.

The case was adjourned to a court sitting on March 11 when a full file is due in the case.