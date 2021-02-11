Plans to introduce a one-way traffic system at Ferryquay Street in Derry's city centre

There are plans to introduce a one-way traffic system on one of the busiest streets in Derry's city centre.

The proposal to make Ferryquay Street one-way is a part of a plan to breathe new life into the city centre in the wake of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details of the Recovery & Revitalisation Programme, which is funded by the Department for Communities, were outlined in a report discussed at a meeting yesterday of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

As part of the plans, traffic on Ferryquay Street would temporarily be restricted to one way in the direction towards the Diamond from Ferryquay Street.

This, the report states, would improve access for pedestrians and create outdoor trading opportunities.

Councillors agreed to take the plans forward in conjunction with all the relevant stakeholders.