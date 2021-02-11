Plans to introduce a one-way traffic system at Ferryquay Street in Derry's city centre

Contact
Ferryquay Street in Derry's city centre.
There are plans to introduce a one-way traffic system on one of the busiest streets in Derry's city centre.
The proposal to make Ferryquay Street one-way is a part of a plan to breathe new life into the city centre in the wake of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Details of the Recovery & Revitalisation Programme, which is funded by the Department for Communities, were outlined in a report discussed at a meeting yesterday of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.
As part of the plans, traffic on Ferryquay Street would temporarily be restricted to one way in the direction towards the Diamond from Ferryquay Street.
This, the report states, would improve access for pedestrians and create outdoor trading opportunities.
Councillors agreed to take the plans forward in conjunction with all the relevant stakeholders.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.