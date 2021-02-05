Western Trust Chair pays tribute to ‘physically and emotionally’ exhausted staff

The Chair of the Western Trust Board has paid tribute to ‘heroic’ hospital staff for their work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Thursday’s Trust board meeting, it emerged that there have been 197 Covid deaths in Western Trust hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Executive Dr Anne Kilgallen said that in January, the Trust worked to mobilise surge capacity to the highest possible level.

ICU beds were increased from 10 to 16 in Altnagelvin and four to 8 in South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

This ‘went live’ from January 18 and the Chief Executive said ‘we are extremely grateful to our staff for their flexibility and willingness to redeploy’.

“We also mobilised in preparation for the care of a much higher number of highly oxygen-dependent respiratory patients in our hospitals due to the impact of COVID-19.

“These patients are cared for outside ICU, but required specialised and highly intensive input from clinical teams, and are cared for in areas of each hospital which have additional capacity in their oxygen supplies.

“We have a small resource of respiratory clinicians who have been magnificent in their dedication and leadership both at the bedside and at system level across both our sites.

“Their expertise has guided our response and enabled us to maintain high quality care through the surge in demand.”

The Trust currently has provision for 29 patients requiring this high dependency care.

Trust surge plans set out planned escalation from low surge, through medium and high surge, to extreme surge.

The Trust is currently in ‘extreme surge’ in both hospitals.

The maximum beds available at extreme surge within the plan are 111 adult beds at Altnagelvin and 47 beds at SWAH.

Speaking at the end of yesterday’s board meeting, the Chair of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Mr Sam Pollock, made special mention of his ‘huge appreciation of and admiration’ for the staff in hospitals and in the community.

He was in no doubt that many were ‘physically and emotionally exhausted’ with the pressures of the last 10 months and very specifically during the current surge in Covid cases.

The Chair said that he had never experienced anything like this in his lifetime.

“At every level, staff have worked harder than ever to meet the needs of our patients and clients. In particular, those staff at the bedside of people in the final hours of their life dying with Covid.”

The Chair said the 197 deaths was not just a statistic, but people who had died and families thrown into mourning of loved ones.

“I thank each and every member of staff for your dedication and commitment which goes well beyond the call of duty,” he said.

The Chair finished by recognising that there was thankfully some good news in that the vaccines are now available.

“The staff of the Trust in our vaccination centres and in GP community clinics are doing an outstanding job at delivering the vaccines and making great progress.

“However, we cannot relax our efforts or let our guard down as there are still significant risks and pressure on our staff. We must remain vigilant and continue to work to the public safety messages.

“Staff have done a heroic job and I thank them for their relentless commitment and drive to make things better for everyone,” he concluded.