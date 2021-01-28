One lucky Lotto winner has scooped massive jackpot

Contact
Someone is waking up €8.5m richer after winning Wednesday night's Lotto jackpot
One lucky Lotto winner has scooped the massive jackpot in Wednesday's draw.
The winner is €8.5m richer this morning.
It has not yet been revealed where in the country the winning ticket was sold.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's draw are: 7, 24, 27, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 30.
Advice from the National Lottery is for the winner to sign the back of their ticket immediately and to make contact with Lotto HQ on 1800 666 222 between 9.15am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.
