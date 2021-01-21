U.S. Democrats expected to make Bloody Sunday key-note speech

The Museum of Free Derry will hold a programme of events to mark this year’s anniversary.

One of the headline events is a key-note lecture that is to be delivered by U.S. Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush.

Both women have been vocal opponents of former U.S. President Donald Trump and are members of ‘The Squad’ at Congress – individuals considered to be more left-wing members of the party.

Following the Capitol insurrection Cori Bush branded Trump the ‘white-supremacist-in-chief’.

With the unrest in the U.S. at the moment the event is likely to be delayed until February.

A series of online conversations will begin at the end of January around the partition of Ireland and run for the next few months.

Journalist Paul McFadden will speak to a range a people from across the political divide who will air their views on partition 100 years on.

Adrian Kerr, Manager at the Museum of Free Derry, said: “It won’t just be the usual suspects, it’ll be people from the arts, film and literature and those from other traditions.

“There will be some high-profile names that people will be interested in and different perspectives.”

An online discussion around the issue of amnesties for British soldiers has been scheduled.

And award-winning journalist Ian Cobain will speak about his last book ‘Anatomy of a Killing’ which is the story of an RUC man’s murder.

SPYCOPS

Meanwhile, the Bloody Sunday March Committee will hold a programme of events from January 25-31.

The week will open with a panel discussion that connects Palestine and Ireland.

It will do this through the lens of two stories of egregious state injustice: Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 and October 2000 within Palestinian lands under Israeli control since 1948.

On January 26 there will be a Zoom event on the issue of SpyCops.

A Committee spokesperson said: “Recent revelations have come to light that to one of the country’s most high profile yet little reported on, miscarriage of justice cases since the Birmingham Six and Guildford Four.

“Brendan McConville and John Paul Wootton, known as the Craigavon Two, approach 12 years since their ‘wrongful’ conviction.

“It has now emerged that an agent provocator, Dennis Mc Fadden, was at the heart of the case.

“This panel discussion event will look at the evidence of use of agents and informers in their case and its implications for the ongoing fight to free them and have them returned to their families and friends.”

Eamonn McCann will speak to the theme and context of the Committee’s commemorative programme of events ‘Spies on the March’.

He will examine the general understanding of Bloody Sunday in light of revelations from the ‘SpyCops’ inquiry in London which revealed that an MI5 agent had infiltrated the NI Civil Rights Association.

And beyond Bloody Sunday itself will look at the State Justice System operating in Northern Ireland, and the struggle for democracy, for truth and for justice.