The kind Derry business owner making sure everyone gets a Christmas dinner

The owner of a Derry cafe will be delivering free turkey dinners with all the trimmings to the needy on Christmas Day.

Paula Monk has been running 'Peggy’s Kitchen' (formerly The Scullery Cafe) in The Old Library Trust (OLT) in Creggan's Central Drive for over a year.

Last Christmas she and her business partner Adam Nabaz delivered over 100 free Christmas dinners and this year they will be doing it all over again.

"The need in the community this year is greater than ever because of the coronavirus," said Ms Monk.



"So I'll be in the kitchen prepping on Christmas Eve and then the dinner will be cooked and delivered on Christmas Day for anyone who’s alone or in need of one.

"Last year we actually had some spare meals left over so I went and delivered them up to the Fire Station, which was the highlight of my Christmas," she said.

Paula has been provided with the names of people in the local community who would benefit from the scheme by the 'Operation Snowball' at the OLT and staff at the Long Tower Youth Club.

"This service is free of charge of course, so if you or someone you know needs help this Christmas please send me a message to the Peggy's Kitchen Facebook page,"continued Ms Monk.

"Last year we covered the cost of it ourselves, apart from the desserts, but this year Foyle Fruit have kindly offered to donate the potatoes and vegetables and we have also had donations of containers and cups.

"All donations are welcome and if anyone wishes to help our efforts that help would be much appreciated."

Ms Monk has enlisted the help of two delivery drivers to take the food to the Bogside, Brandywell and Creggan areas of the city.

Like all cafes, Peggy's Kitchen is closed at the moment due to current restrictions.

"It's sad that we can't open because we really miss our customers like the Over 60s Club that used to meet here every Wednesday and for a lot of them it was their only source of interaction but the safety of everyone needs to come first," said Ms Monk.

"We can't wait to reopen again but until then please keep safe."