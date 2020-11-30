Derry man told PSNI officers he got his electronic tag caught in an 'old ironing board' while playing with his dog

A Derry man has been jailed for causing criminal damage to an electronic tag which he said got caught in an ‘old ironing board’ while playing with his dog.

Robert Gannon, 33, of Dunvale Close in Derry, admitted causing criminal damage to an electronic tag belonging to G4S on May 19, 2020.

On the date in question police were notified about the defendant removing his tag.

When questioned the defendant told G4S he was playing with his dog when it got caught on an ironing board.

The court heard that the 33-year-old alerted the security services company himself.

He subsequently attended Coleraine police station where he repeated the same version of events to police.

“I was playing with the dog and the ball went into an overgrown area.

“Then my tag got caught in an old ironing board,” Gannon told PSNI officers.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client just received a lengthy prison sentence at Crown Court.

District Judge Barney McElholm said compensation isn’t going to be a factor given the length of time he will now serve.

The court was told that the 33-year-old was given a six months sentence suspended for two years in 2019 for criminal damage.

Judge McElholm activated that suspended sentence, saying ‘he may as well get rid of it’ while serving his current sentence.

He handed Gannon two months concurrent for the latest criminal damage offence amounting to a total of six months.