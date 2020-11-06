Doyle to fill Aontú seat on Derry City & Strabane District Council

Emmet Doyle has been selected to fill the Aontú vacancy on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The local author and former Assembly advisor will represent the Ballyarnett ward and will take his seat on Council in the coming days.

Speaking after his selection was ratified by the Aontú Ard Comhairle on Thursday, Mr Doyle said: “I’m humbled and excited to take on this responsibility to serve the people of Ballyarnett and the wider City and District for Aontú.

"I want to use my experience in the political life of our City to fight for adequate housing, community infrastructure and secure jobs for the future. Our community deserves nothing less.

"I will work with all members across Council and the public service to deliver on the aspirations of people of all ages and Aontú will pull no punches in addressing blockages to that progress.”