New youth councillors sought for Derry City and Strabane District Council area

Young people in the Derry and Strabane council area are being given the chance to become a voice for their generation.

The North West Ministry of Youth - Youth Voices Project which was established last year to form a youth council and put together a manifesto for change is looking for new members.



The project for 14 to 18 year-olds allows them to have their views heard by local decision makers.

"This cross border and cross community project allows members to be the voice for the young people in the North West," explained project manager Barry Fennell of Co-operation Ireland.



The second intake of 35 young people will be taken from across the DCSDC council area plus two members from Donegal.



"Just over a year on after starting this project working with young people we will be recruiting a new cohort to offer a range of opportunities from December through to March 2021," continued Mr Fennell.

The project is designed to include residential and activity based work, study visits, local workshops, confidence building and skills development.

However, these were all cancelled due to the lockdown and this year's group have been using Zoom video conferencing to continue to come together and share ideas.

"Both Co-operation Ireland and the Education Authority are very excited to be able to have the opportunity to work with a new group in the coming months.



"The key for us as project promoters and partners is about enabling young people's growth, learning and personal development.



"Our current youth group will also be key in this process as peer mentors.



"Whilst we don't know what restrictions will be in place in the coming months this year has proved the group can successfully meet online.



"It's brilliant to see young people take the lead in shaping and developing their own youth manifesto for the area, their communities, their peers and themselves, especially during this difficult time.”

The NW Ministry of Youth is delivered by Cooperation Ireland and Education Authority on behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

This opportunity is funded by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Young people can sign up for the project by going to the www.cooperationireland.org

For further information please contact Barry Fennell, Project Manager, Co-operation Ireland bfennell@cooperationireland. org

The closing date for expressions of interest is November 30.