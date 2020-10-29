Western Trust seeks to assure the public that oxygen levels are 'secure' at Altnagelvin Hospital

The Western Trust has sought to assure the public that oxygen supplies at Altnagelvin Hospital are secure.

However, the Derry hospital added that mitigation measures are in place in the event that oxygen levels are depleted further including the provision of portable canisters.

It comes after Sean Gibson, head of estate management at the Western Health Trust, warned that if demand for oxygen at the hospital continues to grow, due to increasing numbers of Covid patients, then oxygen may have to be rationed.

If the situation becomes unmanageable at the Derry hospital patients will be sent to the Nightingale Hospital in Belfast.

A spokesperson for the Trust stated: "The Western Health and Social Care Trust would like to reassure patients that oxygen supplies to Altnagelvin are secure. Indeed, the supply at present has a green status.

"Our Head of Estates Management has rightly highlighted the recent scale of demand for oxygen given Covid-19 infection and hospital admission levels.

"He also warned of the escalating pressures should the exponential growth in cases continue unchecked. As highlighted yesterday, that growth has been significantly checked in the Derry and Strabane council area.

"As part of its surge planning, the Northern Ireland Health Service has mitigation measures in place should oxygen supplies to individual hospitals become an issue. These include the provision of additional portable canister supplies and, if required, the centralisation of care in the regional Nightingale hospital at the City Hospital.

"Vital work is ongoing across the Health and Social Care system to ensure services are not overwhelmed by the present Covid-19 surge.

"The public has a vital and central role to play in that regard – by doing everything they can to stop the virus spreading."