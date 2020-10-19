Waterside houses burgled

Police are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries at Clondermott Park in the Waterside in the early hours of Friday morning.



It was reported at around 1am, entry had been gained to a house and a handbag and some cash had been taken.



Police received a further report at around 2.15am, that at around midnight there had been an attempt to gain entry to another property in the area.



Anyone with CCTV footage of this area, or anyone who was driving in the area of Clondermott Park and who has dash cam footage is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference numbers 71 and 124 of 16/10/2020.