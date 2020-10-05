Police in Derry and Strabane hand out 348 COVID fines and notices

Local police have handed out a total of 348 fines and penalty notices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has emerged.

The figures released today by the PSNI show that Derry and Strabane has the second highest total of all policing districts in Northern Ireland.

Top of the list is Belfast where 995 fines and notices have been issued.

The PSNI has faced criticism for its perceived failure to enforce COVID-19 regulations and for lack of enforcement around mask wearing.

It's understood that nobody has been fined for failing to wear a mask despite the practice being made mandatory in shops and on public transport at the start of August.

In Derry and Strabane the breakdown is as follows:

190 COV1 - Penalty Notices starting at £60 fine rising to a max of £960 (issued to over 18s only)

5 COV2 (Commercial) - Prohibition Notices issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling

12 COV2 (Private) - Prohibition Notices issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling

3 COV3 - Failure to Isolate (£1,000 fine)

138 CRNS (Community Resolution Notices)

Across the country there have been 800 CRNs, 1156 COV1, 203 COV3 and 27 COV3's.