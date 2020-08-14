Swann saddened by Covid-19 death and rise in cases

Health Minister Robin Swann has again warned of the need to comply with public health advice as he attributed a rise in positive cases to more people being out and about enjoying the sunny weather.

Derry City and Strabane has had seven positive cases in the past week.

The Belfast and Mid & East Antrim council areas have recorded over 50 cases each in the same period.

Minister Swann said: “The weather has been very kind this week and with good weather comes more people out and about, on our streets, in our shops and on our beaches. We continue to see increasing numbers of positive cases across Northern Ireland and whilst that is not unexpected the number of close contacts linked to positive cases has more than doubled since July.

“This rise may be attributed to the easing of lockdown measures, but may also be explained by relaxing of attitudes to social distancing.

“We cannot become complacent because this virus continues to circulate and sadly continues to have devastating consequences for families. Today my Department has reported 74 new positive cases and sadly one further death. I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who has tragically passed away. This upsetting news serves as a stark reminder that this virus has not gone away.

“I implore everyone to stick with it. Keep your distance, wash your hands, wear your mask and do not let this virus take a hold in our society. These measures, while simplistic, are essential to winning the battle.”