‘Priority offender’ breached bail after argument with his neighbour

A Derry man with a ‘horrendous’ criminal record breached his bail conditions after an argument with a neighbour who is said to be associated with a paramilitary group.

Dean Beattie, 27, whose address was given as Glenowen Park, faces charges of assaulting three police officers and disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020.

His address was said to be no longer suitable as it had been withdrawn by his grandfather.

The court heard that Beattie has a ‘horrendous record’ with 90 previous convictions and is categorised as a ‘priority offender’.

A breach of bail in relation to his curfew was accepted but he disputed ownership of a mobile phone that was found in police custody.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty said the device containing no SIM card was found in a hoodie close to the defendant.

Mr Doherty said the curfew breach came about because his client had been ‘threatened by a neighbour’.

Asked if that could be corroborated, Mr Doherty said the issue is well-documented as his neighbour reported the initial incident.

After that a threat had been made to smash the neighbour’s car window.

The court was told that the neighbour is ‘associated with paramilitaries’ and Beattie had been ‘subjected to bullying for a number of weeks’.

The defendant had originally been bailed to an address in Newtownstewart which was later varied to allow him to reside with his grandfather.

“Whatever happened, he felt he had to leave the property,” Mr Doherty said.

When Beattie left the property he was intoxicated and told police officers he had consumed ecstasy and was transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital.

He now denies consuming any drugs.

While in limb restraints, Mr Doherty said, Beattie alerted officers to a leg injury and asked them to remove or loosen the restraints, at which point an argument ensued.

Defence counsel said his client was making ‘great progress’ and an appointment had been arranged with Woodlea House to deal with long-standing issues.

The defendant had just become a father for the second time, he added.

Mr Doherty said bail could be granted to an address approved in advance by the PSNI.

Refusing bail, District Judge John Meehan said the defendant has a ‘bad record’ including ‘very serious drugs offences’ that will be going to the Crown Court.

“There were three assaults on police officers. He told them he took ecstasy and now says he didn’t,” he added.

Beattie then interrupted the court to say he was drunk and suicidal at the time the alleged offences occurred.

The judge said that concerned him even more.

Beattie will appear before a court hearing again on August 20.