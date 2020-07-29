Forty-six firefighters working to contain fire in large 'grain shed' at Foyle Port

Fire crews from across the North West are currently working to contain a large fire at Foyle Port.

Twelve appliances including those from the city, Limavady, Coleraine and Dungiven are all in attendance.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen at the other side of the city after the alarm was raised just before 11am.

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows shut.

Group Commander William Johnston, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said: “NIFRS is currently attending an incident at Port Road, Derry. 12 appliances and forty six Firefighters are currently in attendance, including high reach aerial appliances and a command support vehicle.

“Crews are currently involved in firefighting activity to contain a fire within a large grain shed and are working closely with the Harbour Master to deal with the situation.

“We would ask everyone to avoid the area to allow our crews to combat the fire and local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.”