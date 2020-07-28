'Devastated' family gathering funeral funds for loving wife and mother

Contact
Valentina Vitlipiene pictured at Derry's quayside
A Lithuanian family who have made Derry their home are gathering funds to give their loved one the funeral she deserves.
Valentina Vitlipiene, a beloved resident of Derry, sadly passed away from pneumonia on July 24.
A kind and loving wife and mother, Valentina and her family moved to Northern Ireland 13 years ago from Lithuania.
They have lived and worked here ever since.
Director of Programmes at North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: "Due to the unexpected and sudden nature of her passing, her devastated husband, Kestas, and son, Robertus, are now trying to gather funds to cover the cost of cremation and give her a fitting funeral.
"They have been asked to pay £1,300 to the crematorium before they are able to proceed with any funeral arrangements. Therefore, we are asking anyone who is in a position to donate to please do so.
"We would like to be able to ease the financial burden for her family during this difficult time and help them to bestow her with the same dignity in death as in life.
"Thank you to anyone who has taken the time to read this or who has donated; your kindness is greatly appreciated and will help this family more than you could ever know."
You can donate via the link below:
https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/funeralcostforValentina?success=true&fbclid=IwAR2pDehN3ylnl-TESmGFqZhyItEziUBIl57Mmgq5zGIP7NkLa9E0L9LLX0g
