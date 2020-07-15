Man requires surgery after 'vicious attack' in Derry

Detectives in Derry are investigating an aggravated burglary in the city last night (Tuesday, 14th July) during which a man was assaulted.

Detective Inspector Boyd said: "We received a report around 11:30pm that four masked men had forced entry to a flat in Aranmore Avenue armed with iron bars and assaulted the male occupant.

"The victim was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment of injuries to his hand, arm and shoulder which will require surgery.

"We are working to establish a motive for this vicious attack, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night, between 11pm and 11:30pm, and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information about this crime to call our detectives at Strand Road on 101 and quote reference number 2182 of 14/07/20."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org