Derry MLA questions decision to award Ulster University £25m grant

Contact
A Derry MLA has criticised a decision to award Ulster University a grant of £25m.
SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said: “A grant of £25m was awarded to Ulster University by a decision of the economy minister Diane Dodds. The first I knew of it was when papers were distributed to the economy committee after the decision had been taken.
“I have asked questions about the reason for the grant and I have been told it is because of a delay in the processing of the loan under the Financial Transactions Capital arrangement, related to COVID-19, and specifically for the Belfast campus.
"It is odd that this decision can apparently be taken so easily and quickly, when funding requests for the Magee campus are repeatedly delayed and subjected to intensive scrutiny.
“I fully support the motion agreed by Derry City and Strabane District Council this week, calling for greater investment in university provision in Derry and for any money awarded to Ulster University under the Derry and Strabane City Deal to be for the enduring benefit of the city council area.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.