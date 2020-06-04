Derry detectives appeal for information after 'brutal attack' on defenceless man

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault in the Shantallow area in the early hours of Monday 1 June.

Detective Inspector Adrian Burns said: “The assault was reported to have occurred between the Carranbane Walk and Curragh Walk areas at some stage between midnight and 2am on Monday morning.

“It was reported that a man, aged in his 20s, was punched and kicked by a number of males. He remains in hospital, having undergone surgery for a broken jaw.

“This was a shocking and brutal attack on a defenceless man. And I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault, or who noticed a group of males acting suspiciously, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 590 04/06/20.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org