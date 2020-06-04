Derry detectives appeal for information after 'brutal attack' on defenceless man

Contact
Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of a serious assault in the Shantallow area in the early hours of Monday 1 June.
Detective Inspector Adrian Burns said: “The assault was reported to have occurred between the Carranbane Walk and Curragh Walk areas at some stage between midnight and 2am on Monday morning.
“It was reported that a man, aged in his 20s, was punched and kicked by a number of males. He remains in hospital, having undergone surgery for a broken jaw.
“This was a shocking and brutal attack on a defenceless man. And I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the assault, or who noticed a group of males acting suspiciously, to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 590 04/06/20.”
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Ardnashee School and College pupil Aoibh Cutliffe centre, pictured with her mum Breige and her sisters practising for the egg and spoon race which will be part of the school's fun week sports day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.