Derry police step up patrols to enforce COVID-19 regulations

Earlier today, Moor Neighbourhood Police Team were out conducting patrols of Culmore Point playing fields in response to growing concerns from residents about youths and anti-social behaviour.
Posting on Facebook, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Our new friend, Goldie, was particularly keen to show us the piles of empty bottles left by these unwelcome visitors.
"We will be stepping up our patrols in this area for the foreseeable and would encourage all youths to continue to adhere to the Covid 19 regulations.
"Just because the sun’s out, doesn’t mean we can let all our hard work against Covid 19 be for nothing."
