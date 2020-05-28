Department of Health won't provide funding for Derry suicide prevention service

SDLP Social Justice Spokesperson Mark H Durkan has demanded Executive intervention to fund the Community Crisis Intervention Centre in Derry. Earlier this week, following pressure for answers from both Mr Durkan and East Derry MLA Cara Hunter, Health Minister Swann reported his department would not be providing further funding.

Mr Durkan added that this decision flies in the face of the Minister Swann and the Executive’s repeated commitments to improving mental health services across the North.

In March the Derry News revealed that the department of health had refused to meet the cost after local councillors recommended that the department fully fund the service.

At the time it said: “With regard to funding in 2020/21 - there is a role for many Agencies in provision of this type of service. It is not solely a Health issue.

“Funding is not available for DoH to meet the £215k cost of this service in the coming year. The Council may therefore wish to convene a multi-agency meeting to discuss potential funding options for 2020/21.”

Commenting today Mark H Durkan said: “The stark reality of the future of the Crisis Intervention Centre in Derry has been apparent for quite some time. The crucial requirement for continued funding is one I have raised consistently with the Department. The need for this service is blatantly obvious, my constituency of Foyle has among the worst suicide rates across these islands, as such the thoughtless decision not to fund will force its closure, consequences of which I fear will reverberate throughout our communities.

“Platitudes won’t wash this time- while we all welcomed and applauded the Executive for their supposed commitment to improving mental health, it would seem those promises are not being backed up by any credible action.

“The people of this city have had to fight for absolutely everything to improve lives here; Derry will not let up in this fight to fund our hard-won Crisis Intervention Centre. Too many lives have been lost and too many families have been left devastated to let this slide. The £215 000 required funding is a paltry sum in terms of the Executive budget, to secure a critical service which has proved a lifeline to so many individuals in this city.

“The need for this community mental health provision is evident, it will continue to be needed, sadly even more so as we move into challenging and uncertain times. With mental health charities already reporting an exponential rise in demand during this crisis; that demand is likely to sky-rocket as the financial consequences of this pandemic unfolds.

“We must also consider support networks and local charities which have been left utterly decimated in the wake of this crisis, compounded by the quite frankly inadequate support for the voluntary sector so far. The unfortunate likelihood is that they will lose workers and many may be forced to close their doors. It’s a startling reality but nonetheless one that underscores just how crucial the Community Crisis Intervention Centre will be in the weeks and months ahead.”

He continued: “People are sick and tired of politicians promising the moon and delivering nothing. It’s high time the Executive put their money where their mouth is and actually deliver on their promises. Lives are at stake and the complete inaction on such a crucially important issue as mental health, is putting lives in danger. The Executive has a duty to act in accordance with their word, now is the time for creative thinking to find the funding for this life-saving community provision.”