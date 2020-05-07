Derry mum hoping to make a pot of gold for Altnagelvin from her beautiful rainbows

Contact
Sarah's beautiful crochet rainbows are available in pastel and traditional colours from her 'Hookywork' Facebook page.
A busy Derry mum of five is raising money for Atlnagelvin Hospital's Children's ward to say thank you for the life changing treatment her son received there last year.
Sarah Serna's eldest son Joseph, 14, was suffering from spontaneous pneumothorax, which causes the sudden onset of a collapsed lung without any apparent cause.
Thanks to the expert care he received at Altnagelvin's children's day case unit and on the children's ward he was put forward for surgery in Belfast and has now fully recovered.
"The staff at Altnagelvin went above and beyond to do everything they could to ensure our son received the best care in what was a complex case," explained Sarah.
"Dr Corrigan, Dr Armstrong and Nurse Sharon Hall made sure he got the treatment he needed.
"It was a very scary time because it was a spontaneous condition and could happen at any time.
"After Joseph's first surgery he went back for a check up which showed his second lung had collapsed without us even knowing, so he had to have a second surgery."
Sarah, who has four other boys aged 10,7,4 and 1 said she is very grateful for the care and attention the family received.
"I'm so glad that Joseph had his surgery when he did because of everything that is happening now with the coronavirus.
"My youngest was just six weeks old when he had his second operation and the staff just couldn't have done enough for us.
"It was important for us to know he was in such safe hands."
In recent weeks Sarah, who also runs a small crochet business 'Hookywork', had received requests for crochet rainbows to support the NHS.
"It didn't feel right to charge for them given everything that is going on, but then I had the idea that I could sell them to raise money for the children's ward," she explained.
"We will always be forever grateful and thankful to every one of the staff there.
"And so, this is a little way of saying thank you by donating whatever I can raise by making rainbow decorations.
"Every pound raised will go directly to them."
Sarah, who is entirely self taught, is combining her crocheting with looking after her five boys.
"I got interested in crocheting whilst searching for a hobby which would keep my brain active as well as enable me to produce something tangible and beautiful," she explained.
"I started by watching Youtube videos and I thought I'd never get the hang of it but then the penny dropped.
" I am always learning new techniques and am now starting to write my own patterns and designs.
"I feel very lucky to be a part of the crochet community, it has given me purpose and pride to create things which become a part of memories to be treasured forever. "
Sarah's crochet rainbows are available to buy from her Facebook Page 'Hookywork' at a suggested donation of £10 and can be delivered within the Derry area, or posted further afield.
--
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Sarah's beautiful crochet rainbows are available in pastel and traditional colours from her 'Hookywork' Facebook page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.