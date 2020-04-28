Derry woman takes on Everest in her own home

A Derry woman has taken it upon herself to climb the equivalent of Mount Everest in her home to raise money for Foyle Search & Rescue.

Chloe Tinney (22) wants to give back to a charity whose staff and volunteers she described as ‘absolute heroes’ who ‘do so much for our community’.

Mount Everest is earth's highest mountain above sea level.

It is 8,848 Metres high and Chloe has calculated that she will have to climb 44,240 stairs (20cm stairs). That's 3,403 flights of her stairs at a rate of 340 flights a day for 10 days.

Her ascent got underway yesterday when she picked up an injury but with the support of her mother and Bodycare Injury Clinic she is determined to reach the summit.

“It's a lot of stairs but it's doable and I am more than happy to do it if I can help raise a little bit of money for this amazing charity.

“I am sure that lots of people in our town have been affected by the work they carry out on the preservation of life in and around the River Foyle,” she said.

The 22-year-old has already surpassed her original target set at £250.

If you would like to donate you can visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/chloe-climbs-mount-everest-from-her-home?fbclid=IwAR3TfbGkwJWy4gRSVWX__pbyu5SJs8yXEccEIlncawlkeeCeGliQ1ntFaYk

