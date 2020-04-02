Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Joint letter to Boris Johnson on EU Commission proposal

Dear Boris...we feel strongly that an office in Belfast is necessary to ensure the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland which you negotiated with the EU

boris johnson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson


10 Downing Street

London

SW1A 2

 

Dear Boris,

We write concerning your Government’s recent correspondence to the European Commission, opposing its proposal to open an office of the EU Delegation to the UK in Belfast.

As party leaders representing a majority of citizens who voted to remain within the EU, we feel strongly that an office in Belfast is necessary to ensure the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland which you negotiated with the EU.

You are aware that under, the terms negotiated by your Government, EU representatives have a right under law to be present during any activities relating to the Protocol implementation.

It is also for the EU to determine the extent to which it wishes to exercise these rights, including the opening of an office in Belfast staffed by EU representatives who can carry out their functions without interruption by the Westminster Government.

It is necessary for EU experts to be based in Belfast in order to liaise with your Government and NI Executive Departments on the implementation of the protocol and our obligations within it.

To oppose the opening of such an office by the EU in Belfast represents an act of bad faith by your Government and a breach of trust at this critical stage of the process.

We are calling on you to reverse the approach taken by your Government without delay and comply with the request made by the European Commission.

Co-signed:

Michelle O’Neill MLA                                  Clare Bailey MLA

Sinn Féin                                                         Greens

 

Colum Eastwood MP                                     Naomi Long MLA

SDLP                                                                Alliance

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie