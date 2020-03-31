Celebrate spring by sharing images

The National Trust is asking people to celebrate the first signs of spring by encouraging people to share photos for those who can’t see them blossom.



The Trust would like members of the public to snap images of a tree or flower in bloom from their window, in their garden or during their daily permitted exercise and to share their images on social media.



The move is part of the Trust’s campaign to help people of all ages to become more connected with everyday nature.



The charity said that blossom sweeping the country is one of nature’s key moments that could help lift the spirits during these uncertain times and enable people to celebrate nature and history together.



It is asking those with trees and flowers in bloom in their gardens and on their streets to share pictures on social media using #BlossomWatch and tagging their location, so everyone can enjoy this year’s blossom season. And next year there are plans to develop a #BlossomWatch map.



The move follows the launch of the Trust’s Noticing Nature report last month, which demonstrated that for people to do more to protect nature, they need to have a closer everyday connection to it.



Only six per cent of adults and seven per cent of children celebrate natural events such as the first day of spring, solstice or harvest, according to the Trust’s recent research.



Andy Beer, nature expert at the National Trust says: “It’s really easy to take this moment in nature for granted. Celebrating blossom is a pivotal, seasonal moment that can often be all too fleeting and we want to do all we can to help people and families at home to enjoy and take stock of a special moment in the calendar.



“At a time when people are being asked not to travel, we want people to notice the blossom on their doorstep – in their garden, on city streets or in public parks when taking the permitted daily walk, cycle or run. We’re asking them to take pictures of the blossom as it blooms and share the joy with others who can’t see blossom for themselves right now.



“The success of blossom and the subsequent fruiting is highly dependent on the weather, which could be affected in future years by the warming climate.”



The Trust will be encouraging those who’d like to get involved to share and tag their images via @NationalTrustNI on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the #BlossomWatch and also inserting the name of the place where they live. More information can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk