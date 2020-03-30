Derry groups to benefit from lotto funding

Groups in Derry are to benefit from the latest round of funding being handed out by the National Lottery Community Fund.

A total of £594,379 is being shared among 71 community projects across Northern Ireland.



The funding has been allocated for specific projects but the National Lottery is allowing groups to be flexible with how they spend the money during the current coronavirus pandemic.



Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said it was a difficult time for everyone.



“In this time of uncertainty, we want to reassure the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector that we are open, money is still being awarded and we are here to support our communities,” she said.



We continue to deliver our services to applicants, grant holders and communities across the UK as normally as we can with all staff working from home and prioritising keeping money flowing.



“We appreciate that many of the organisations awarded funding today may need to delay the delivery of their project, but we will work with them to ensure that they can do this.



“We will be flexible and trust that all our grant holders know what is best as they manage the impact of Covid-19.”



Ms Beggs said they are also looking at ways we can offer further financial support to help people and communities.



“We have heard of brilliant efforts taking place across the sector, of our funded projects helping those in isolation by delivering food packages or checking in with the elderly or unwell.



“We know that as a small community in Northern Ireland we will work together, making a big difference and helping each other, until we can all physically bring communities together to achieve great things again.”



The groups in Derry who will receive funding in the latest tranche of money are:



- Bro Scott Goligher Memorial Hall Loyal Orange Lodge will use the new funding of £9,920 to install a gas heating system to make its hall more welcoming and energy efficient. The improvements allow more groups to benefit from the facilities.



- Cos for Autism Families is using a £9,900 grant to install a heating and plumbing system in their new premises so the group can meet and run education programmes for children with autism, their parents and siblings, building strong relationships with each other.



- Culmore Women’s Institute is using a £6,667 grant to run health, hygiene and crafts classes as well as funding a summer trip to the birthplace of the founding member of the Northern Ireland WI in Garvagh. To celebrate the groups 60th anniversary they are also hosting a dinner for members both past and present, to bring everyone together to celebrate their achievements.



- Derry and District Bee Keepers Association is using a £9,750 grant to provide much needed accessibility and equipment storage facilities for their growing bee-keeper membership base. The money is being used to create proper pathways allowing for disabled access, making the facilities suitable for all members.



- Obon on The Foyle is using a £10,000 grant to deliver a programme of Japanese arts and cultural activities. The workshops bring people from all communities together to learn new skills that form an integral part of the communities Foyle O-Bon summer festival as well as increasing cultural awareness and understanding.



- St Columb’s College is using a £9,999 grant to provide support to families as well as health and wellbeing programmes to staff and pupils. The project gives young people the support they need to deal with challenges and vulnerabilities.



- St Joseph’s Boxing Club in Derry is using a £10,000 grant to install a new ventilation with heat recovery system to solve their current ventilation problem. The improvements mean more programmes can be run in the centre to the benefit of the whole community.



- Annaghmore LOL, based near Castledawson, is using a £10,000 grant to refurbish the local orange hall for wider community use and develop the adjacent land as a community garden. The new garden encourages people of all ages to work together in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.



- Little Rainbow Early Years, based in Maghera, is using a £2,400 grant to buy outdoor play equipment and to paint the ground. The project helps the children develop both their fine and gross motor skills and familiarises them with exercise names and movements.