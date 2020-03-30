Derry firm protects frontline workers

Contact
The special protection measures for staff were put up at the Creggan pharmacy last week by employees of neighbouring business SignEdge.
A Derry company has come to the aid of frontline staff at a local pharmacy.
Pharmacy staff in Ráth Mór, who are working around the clock to cope with the on-going COVID emergency, have been given an extra level of protection – courtesy of a neighbouring business in the Creggan social enterprise park.
In recent days as the health crisis ramped up there were growing concerns about the health and safety risks to pharmacy staff, who are dealing with many vulnerable patients/customers.
In response to these concerns Creggan Enterprises engaged local designer & fabricator Dermot Robson, of SignEdge, who volunteered to manufacture and install a custom built transparent protective screen, at no cost, at the chemists last week to provide much needed protection for these important and essential frontline workers at this time.
“It’s important we all do what we can to support those who are serving the community with such dedication and courage at this time,” said Mr Robson.
“The risks of working in a pharmacy in the current climate are self-evident. If we have the skills and capacity to help minimise those risks, then it is our responsibility to do so. We are a close community here in Ráth Mór, in Creggan and in Derry, and we all have a duty to look after one another.”
Conal McFeely, of Creggan Enterprises, said he was delighted at the community response to the emergency.
“Dermot’s most generous gesture is very welcome at this time,” he said.
“It is so typical of the people of Creggan who have banded together to help one another get through this crisis.
“The free home delivery service recently established at Ráth Mór by Eurospar, Glassagh Taxis and Creggan Enterprises is already proving immensely popular with vulnerable people, the elderly and all those in self-isolation, and continues to grow and reach/impact citywide.
“We are also discovering that it is such a very necessary service too – with many people describing it as a ‘lifesaver’ for them,” said Mr McFeely.
SignEdge were also responsible for designing and installing the comprehensive range of internal and external signage indicating hygiene and physical distancing measures and new entry and exit points, which are now in place throughout the Ráth Mór Centre: including the Eurospar supermarket, post office, pharmacy and surgery to ensure maximum protection for all staff and customers using these vital community services due to the coronavirus emergency.
Mr McFeely added: “Every single centre user has been so supportive of the new measures.
“It is our job to help our community stay as safe and as healthy as possible, while also making sure that those isolation are fully cared for and not underserviced, stigmatised or socially excluded.”
