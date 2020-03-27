Derry man claiming to have COVID-19 symptoms coughs on police officers

Contact
Police investigating a road traffic collision in Derry/Londonderry yesterday evening (Thursday 26 March) have arrested a 33-year-old man.
Inspector Spence said: “The collision, at the Creggan Heights roundabout, was reported to police just after 6.45pm.
“Police attended the scene to find three damaged cars, with one female passenger having to be taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.
“The male was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath and causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly when unfit.
“While en route to Custody, he was further arrested for assault on police.
“The suspect then intentionally coughed in the direction of two Constables who were travelling in the same vehicle, having previously stated he was experiencing symptoms of Covid-19. He was subsequently further arrested on two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
“He remains in custody at this time and our enquiries continue. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1322 of 26/03/20.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Derry City manager Declan Devine with, from left, Marty McCann, coach, and Kevin Deery, assistant manager. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.