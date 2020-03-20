Court News : Woman told police to 'give my head peace'

A woman who told police to 'give my head peace' has been fined at Derry Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.



Donna Catriona Doherty, 45 of Northland Road, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour in Shipquay Street on January 4.



The court heard that at around 2am on that date police were on duty in Shipquay Street.



Doherty started shouting various things and as time went on she continued shouting.



She was warned about her behaviour and told police 'thanks for the warning now give my head peace.'



Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said said Doherty had one previous for a similar nature.



He said on the night in question the defendant was waiting for a friend and a police officer stood beside her.



Doherty was fined £150.