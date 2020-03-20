Abuse of shop staff condemned

The abuse of staff in Derry's shopping centres 'must be challenged,' a local councillor has said.



DUP Alderman David Ramsey was speaking after reports of staff by customers.



Alderman Ramsey added: “No one has the right to disrespect those who work in one of the most important services we have.



“People who abuse staff should be made leave with nothing and goods left for people who appreciate the service and staff who are there all the time when we need them.”