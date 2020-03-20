Live broadcasts of religious services

With Masses and other religious services suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, those wishing to participate in services can access them via radio, television or webcam.



Churches in the Derry diocese that broadcast Mass services live online can be found atthe Derry Diocese's website.



Meanwhile, local radio stadio, Drive 105, will broadcast Sunday Masses live from St Eugene's Cathedral.



A spokesperson for the station said: “As the Derry diocese has announced that the normal routine of weekend Masses is suspended due to the ongoing concerns over Coronavirus, Drive105 will be broadcasting Mass live from St Eugene's Cathedral each Sunday at 12:30pm until normal service resumes.”



The spokesperson added: “As other faiths make decisions regarding this, we plan to respond in similar fashion.”



Having been advised by bishops, the Catholic Communications Office has published new prayer and information resources on the home page of their website to offer support to the faithful during the coronavirus pandemic.



The resources, which are currently live on www.catholicbishops.ie website, will be further updated over the coming days.