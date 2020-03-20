Court News : Man breaks court restraining order

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man who went to police and admitted breaching a sexual offences restraining order by contacting his former partner has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates Court.
Ciaran Bradley, 25, of Nicholson Square, admitted the offence which occurred on March 13.
The court was told that Bradley went to police and told them he had contacted his former partner even though he knew he was not allowed to do so.
He said he had created a false Facebook account and had gone to Central Library in the city and messaged the woman to inquire about his child.
The court heard that Bradley had made full admissions.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said the order was in place due to concerns about Bradley and children not his ex partner.
He said it was likely if Bradley had asked the police for permission to contact the woman he would have been granted it.
Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop imposed a sentence of two months suspended for two years.
