Court News : New driver 'panicked' after hitting car

A newly-qualified driver who collided with another car in a car park 'panicked' and drove off, Derry Magistrates Court has heard.



Josie McCaughey, 28, of Joyce Court, admitted three charges of failing to remain, report and stop after an accident on August 6 last.



The court heard that police were called by the other driver who said that a car had hit his vehicle and then driven off without giving details.



CCTV was checked and McCaughey was identified as the registered owner of the vehicle.



When interviewed she admitted the offences and said there were 'extenuating circumstances'.



Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had accepted her guilt and said she panicked after the accident.



He said at the time she was a newly qualified driver but added she had subsequently lost her licence.



He added that being off the road was causing McCaughey some difficulties.



McCaughey was fined £300 and disqualified for six months.