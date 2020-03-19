Court News : Court told that 13-year-old local boy is 'out of control'

A group of young people were engaging in 'anti-social behaviour' in Derry's city centre, a court was told this week.



A police officer said this at Derry Magistrates Court on Monday during proceedings against two 13-year-old who had appeared in court on Saturday for breaching their bail and then appeared again on Monday for breaching it again.



The court was told that in relation to the first youth he had been charged with the theft of a bottle of vodka in February and released on a 28 day charge.



A police officer told the court that the youth breached police bail on March 8 by being detected in the city centre at 2am.



After being released again the youth was caught in the city centre at 9.05pm and released again on condition he does not enter the city centre.



The court heard that the youth was then seen in the Guildhall Square in breach of his bail.



Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that there was a presumption of bail in favour of the youth.



Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said the youth was out of control and had been given chance after chance by the courts.



He told the youth that this was his last chance and re-released him to appear again on April 7.



The second youth then appeared and the police officer said while this was similar to the last case in terms of the breach it was different.



He said that this youth had engaged in assaulting a worker in a fast food shop in the city centre, threatened staff in a children's home and committed criminal damage.



The police officer said that this youth was also part of the gang going round the city centre and also his behaviour in the children's home made it an unsuitable addres.



Mr Quigley said that this address had been deemed suitable in the past.



Judge Dunlop said this case was different in that this youth was a danger to himself and others.



He described the youth as being 'out of control' and remanded him in custody to appear again on April 7.