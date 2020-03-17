Court News : Returned for trial to crown court on drug supply charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.



Paul Christopher Mark Burke, 30, of Kavanagh Court in the Ballymagroarty area of the city, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local magistrates court.



He faced a total of 7 charges including being concerned in the supply of a class B drug on dates between May 15 and December 14, 2013.



He was also charged with possessing class B drugs with intent to supply on dates in November and December the same year as well as simple possession of the drugs.



Burke was also charged with assaulting a police officer on December 3, 2013.



It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.



Burke said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.



The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on April 21 and released on bail.