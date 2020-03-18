Court News : Man escapes jail sentence after cocaine found in search

A man who served between six and eight months in custody after initially being charged with serious drug offences has been fined at Derry Magistrates Court on a charge of possessing cocaine.



The man, who was granted anonymity, admitted one charge of possessing cocaine on August 29 2018.



The court was told police attended an address on foot of a warrant on that date and the man was present along with some other people.



The court heard during a search 10 grammes of suspected cocaine was found and during police interview the defendant admitted it was cocaine and said it was for personal use.



Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said his client deserved maximum credit for an early plea.



He said the man had faced much more serious charges and as a consequence he had spent some time in custody after being refused bail.



The solicitor said the case 'had dragged on for 18 months' and added that there was 'nothing exceptional about the case.'



Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said in light of the time the defendant had spent in custody he would impose a fine of £250.